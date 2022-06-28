While Chelsea FC have yet to sign a single player this summer, their transfer window is finally starting to develop now. With the change in ownership came a lot of changes in the front office, and everything runs downhill from there. The Blues are currently being linked with oodles of players, and I do mean oodles of potential new players.
Manchester City and England winger Raheem Sterling is one of those players, and today we have some developments on that front.
Chelsea, well informed on Man City open to sell Raheem Sterling and so ready to negotiate after opening bid turned down. New proposal coming soon, as expected. ? #CFC
Personal terms already discussed with Sterling, Tuchel is pushing. https://t.co/NcuaJIC2Gz
Chelsea have reportedly had a bid for Sterling knocked back already, so here comes a bigger money, second bid. But there is a major plot twist here- Chelsea also want to scoop up defender Nathan Ake, according to The Telegraph. Word is that manager Thomas Tuchel is really keen on both players (Ake is a Chelsea academy graduate, who had a fine season despite some injuries).
The German is pushing hard to get these deals over the line soon, so that the southwest London club could then move on to other targets.
Given how Raheem Sterling only has one year left on his current Manchester City deal, he may not be too expensive. Then again, we’re only speaking in a relative sense of the word. It is expected that it could take maybe close to £50 million to get this deal over the line before deadline day. But hey, Todd Boehly has really deep pockets.
