Chelsea Pursuing Robert Lewandowski, Give Up on Erling Haaland

This summer transfer window, as a whole, has certainly been much more dull than usual. Therefore, the rumors and narratives which are in action are tenidng to get blown up even more than they normally would. Erling Haaland to Chelsea is one such transfer saga, but as it stands right now, it’s DOA.
He’s almost certainly not leaving Borussia Dortmund, so we all need to move on from that, and it appears Chelsea are doing just that, as they have now reportedly turned their attention towards Bayern Munich hit man Robert Lewandowski.
According to reports, Stamford Bridge is considering a big money move for Lewandowski, 32, with a bid said to potentially be worth £50 million. Lewandowski has also been linked to Manchester City this summer, with a report from the Daily Mail stating that Real Madrid believe that they can sign the face of the Polish national team as well.
Lewandowski is said to believe that he has already achieved all that he can/will with Bayern Munich and he broke the Bundesliga record by scoring 41 goals last season. He impressed with Poland at Euro 2020 this summer too. And we know he’s open to moving to England too.
He told The Telegraph all the way back in 2013
“One day I would like to play in Premier League. It would be a great experience.”
Both Chelsea and City have yet to make a major signing this summer, and we’re in late July. Preseason friendlies have already started and two of the richest, most free-spending clubs have yet to splash the cash this silly season.
Really says a lot about how dreadully boring this transfer window has been. Maybe Robert Lewandowski will be the next big name to move, and perhaps (hopefully) that will start a chain reaction of transfer activity.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind