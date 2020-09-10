Chelsea Team News at Brighton: Pulisic, Ziyech, Chilwell, Silva

Thursday brought a ton of Chelsea FC team news as manager Frank Lampard addressed the media, via Zoom, ahead of the season opener at Brighton. Lampard confirmed and elaborated on the Blues fitness situation scoops that broke yesterday.
Also, the player squad number news that broke on Wednesday was verified via an announcement from the club. As you can see below, Christian Pulisic is officially the new owner of the iconic No. 10, Kai Havertz is No. 29, Thiago Silva was handed the No. 6 and Ben Chilwell No. 21.
Squad numbers for the 2020/21 season! ? pic.twitter.com/jAY5N0cPX4
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 10, 2020
We also have a ton of fitness news items to cover, ahead of the opener on Monday night, so let’s dive right in.
Pulisic, who healed from his hamstring injury much faster than expected, is fit to feature as is defender Cesar Azpilicueta.
Attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech, who suffered a knee injury in the preseason friendly against Brighton will be out for at least a few weeks, with Lampard hoping that his time on the sidelines won’t rise to the status of “a few weeks.”
Ben Chilwell, the big money pickup from Leicester this summer, is still not match fit, as he’s recovering from a heel issue. His injury is not serious, but it looks like we’ll have to wait until week two to see his Blues debut.
Thiago Silva, who moved over on a free this summer, in in London but won’t begin training with the team until the weekend. He almost certainly will not play against Brighton.
And finally, Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour remains out as a long term injury absentee with a knee problem.
Go here for the 2020/21 Chelsea season preview, and here to see how Lampard might line up his attack this season, once he has everyone fully healthy.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.
Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind