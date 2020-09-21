Chelsea Team News vs Barnsley: Pulisic, Ziyech, Chilwell, Silva, Kepa

It was an extremely disappointing showing for Chelsea FC yesterday at home against reigning champions Liverpool, but there is almost no time to dwell on it. That’s a good thing, because after a 2-0 loss like that, spotlighting the differences between where your team currently is, and where you think they should/could soon be, the best thing you can do is move on and move on quickly.
That’s exactly what the Blues will have to do, as the next match, an EFL Cup third round clash against Barnsley FC, will be here Wednesday night.
Chelsea had to face without half of their new summer signings (Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell) and none of them are expected to feature in this clash. Even if they do reach match fitness in time, which is doubtful, manager Frank Lampard is not likely to risk them in a domestic cup clash such as this.
Ditto for Christian Pulisic, who is still yet to feature in this very very young season. This match likely comes too soon for the American who turned 22 three days ago. Also, he wouldn’t likely feature in a League Cup contest anyway. Another player confirmed out for Chelsea in this one is goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Lampard has already said he’ll go with Willy Caballero in between the sticks.
Watching the video clip above, you can see why he’s getting the drop. His situation will likely get worse before it gets better too with reports claiming Rennes GK Edouard Mendy is on his way too. Yet another player you’re sure not to see here is central defender Andreas Christensen, who was shown red yesterday.
Of course, Barnsley have plenty of issues of their own, as they just escaped relegation from the second tier down to the third tier last season. And while the Blues had one centre back given his marching orders in their last game, Barnsley had two in Michal Helik and Mads Andersen.
With Bambo Diaby also suspended, manager Gerhard Struber will be without the services of these three players, but otherwise has a fully fit squad available for selection.
Chelsea vs Barnsley FC EFL Cup 3rd Round FYIs
Kick: 8:15 pm, Wednesday, September 23, 2020, Stamford Bridge
Chelsea Starting XI Prediction: go here
Odds: Chelsea win 1/6, Draw 13/2, Barnsley win 16/1
Prediction: Chelsea 3, Barnsley FC 0
Blues second string should be enough to cruise past the Tykes at home.
Comments
DEFENDERS STILL NEEDED
What about pulisic chelsea best player for now
It is still early days but Lampard must start taking responsibilities for some avoidable mishaps. He had the excuse to continue to play Kaivert to boost his confidence even though he is not yet having the best of times. This indulgence is because Kaivert is generally a good player in a new league and new environment. The same excuse does not avail Frank Lampard for continuing to play Mount who is having a bad run of form. To even play him as a winger while leaving a natural winger like Hudson Odoi on the bench is a wrong strategy. Lampard was taking two obvious risks. One risk is usually enough. If you consider that Kepa is consistently off form and Lampard is constantly playing him,then that was a tripple obvious risk in one game. Now give me one reason why Chelsea could have won.
Pls lampard wat of rudiger our best defender
I done see what chelsea are playing
please don’t use kepa again
but what of pulisic
Frank Lampard is not the type of a coach to lead Chelsea FC,, i mean he lacks experience as a coach and we can’t let him grow at a big club like Chelsea, he’s going to cost us a lot
Lampard did a bad lineup and that is why he looses the match
Lampard will manage chelsea well, he just needs enough time