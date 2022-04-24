Christian Pulisic Comes Off Bench to Score Game Winner Over West Ham

Captain America to the rescue! Christian Pulisic has certainly had an up and down season at Chelsea FC in 2021-22, but he has scored some massive goals here. Not just this season, but overall during his time at Stamford Bridge.
Today was certainly one of those times, as he came off the bench to score the match’s only goal, in the 90′ to give his Blues a home win over West Ham United in a massive London derby. Take a look:
Pulisic slotted home a brilliant cross sent in by the almost always in form Mason Mount, and Chelsea finally got the lead they deserved due to their overall dominance. Chelsea left it late to get the three points, but it was a match in which they dominated possession, shots and shots on target.
By the time Pulisic achieved the scoring strike, the Hammers were down to just 10 men, due to a Craig Dawson red card.
Perhaps the most relieved out of anyone here, with the Pulisic goal, was Jorginho, as the Chelsea midfielder had just missed a penalty attempt.
The loss was definitely a set back to the Hammers’ Europa League hopes. Not a “hammer blow” by any means, but still tough. The team West Ham is chasing for sixth, Manchester United, is Chelsea’s next opponent, on Thursday night.
It was also the team Pulisic supported as a boy.
