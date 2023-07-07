We are now on the verge of seeing Christian Pulisic complete his transfer move from Chelsea FC to AC Milan. Friday saw the negotiations enter the “all but done” and “the deal is imminent” phase. It’s not official yet, but we’re just about there. Is this getting tedious enough for you now?

Well, you’re certainly alone in that department. Today, we’ve seen some conflicting reports (That’s an understatement).

According to Calciomercato.com, Chelsea accepted a bid from Inter worth €20m including add-ons. That comes with a four-year contract at the ready for Captain America, with only the bureaucratic processes of his medical and the contract finalization to be completed.

That’s a different story than what we’re getting from Luca Marchetti’s latest Sky update (via MilanNews), h/t to Sempre Milan, who claim that the ??€22m offer, including bonuses, for Pulisic is expected to be accepted by Stamford Bridge. In other words, it doesn’t seen like Pulisic will be signed, sealed and delivered in time for training camp opening on Monday.

However, there is always an outside chance that things could expedite rapidly, in time for that. A couple of leading transfer window reporters say this deal is still not over the line yet.

AC Milan and Chelsea, in direct contact now to close Christian Pulisic deal on a permanent move. ????? #ACMilan Deal closer than ever and imminent, now checking on final details. https://t.co/ZqMjI1DctO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2023

And here is another. See- this is why they call it the silly season. Anything goes, and contradictions are everywhere.

Honestly, there really is nothing more to say about the Pulisic to Milan saga, until we see an actual official confirmation from the club.

Christian Pulisic’s potential move to Milan is getting close, but as of Friday lunch still no full club-to-club agreement, contrary to some reports. Milan definitely optimistic, though. It’s not ? done yet as of now with advanced discussions ongoing.??? pic.twitter.com/kgE2QojaX3 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 7, 2023

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories