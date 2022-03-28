Christian Pulisic Makes Major USMNT History with Hat Trick vs Panama

Captain America, take a bow! Christian Pulisic, the Pennsylvanian Messi, netted the first hat trick of his international career tonight as the United States Men’s National Team thrashed Panama 5-1 in World Cup Qualifiers. Pulisic, who has been in fine form with Chelsea lately too, became the second American. ever, to score a hat trick against Panama after Eddie Johnson accomplished the same feat in a 2004 World Cup Qualifier.
Pulisic converted from the spot in the 17′ and in the first half added injury time. This now makes him 6 for 6 all-time in penalties taken with the Stars and Stripes. Check out his third scoring strike, which was indeed filthy! Wow!
Christian Pulisic’s goal for the hat-trick… ? pic.twitter.com/waT0Eg0t0i
— LDN (@LDNFootbalI) March 28, 2022
Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira completed the scoring for the Stars and Stripes, who were up 3-0 by the 27′ minute. Now the United States are all but qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Unless they lose by six goals or more on Wednesday night at Costa Rica they’re in. Or, in other words, they’ll be playing in the next World Cup, and we know that now.
This was, without a doubt, their best performance of the Octagonal.
This was vintage Champions League Pulisic. This was Project Restart Pulisic. While he is injury prone, he always save his best games for the biggest ones. On a side note, CONCACAF table toppers Canada have officially punched their ticket to their World Cup; their first since 1986.
