Chelsea Star Pulisic Faces Stiff Competition for USA POY Award

Chelsea wing Christian Pulisic has won the USA Male Soccer Player of the Year award twice already, and he’s only age 22. This ties him with such accomplished footballers as long time Everton star Tim Howard and Jozy Altidore.
If he wins it again this season, he’ll match Clint Dempsey, who many consider the greatest American footballer ever. If he can then win it again, and reach four U.S. POY award, he’d tie Landon Donovan for most all time. First things first though, as winning this year will not be easy.
Pulisic would have won the award the past three years, had it not been for Manchester City No. 2 Zack Steffen beating him out for the plaudit. Pulisic has been more impressive than ever at Chelsea, reaching heights he didn’t see at Borussia Dortmund, but he’s been extremely injury prone.
Maybe the missed time might end up costing him the award, or maybe not.
“I think it’s great that we have an American there that’s that good, and has proven that he can be there,” said Sinhue Mendoza, former Media Relations for U.S. Soccer.
“It’s one thing to make it there, but it’s another to actually play and play well, because it’s hard as hell to be successful in the EPL- especially at a big club.”
“To me it brings me hope after darkness, after missing out on the World Cup. It’s the only ray of hope in my opinion right now.”
However, let’s take a look at the other five finalists that he’s competing with for the award. Click on their names where highlighted to read up more on each player.
One of a handful of young American stars making their presence felt in the UEFA Champions League this season. Adams, who is on a very positive career trajectory, is an example of Americans coming out, and leading a new golden generation.
Moved from Ajax to the Catalan club where he’s been a regular, key contributor for a giant side.
Scored his first goal for the Serie A powerhouse versus Torino last weekend, and then followed that up with another goal against Barcelona in the next game. It was all part of what may have been the greatest day in club history for American footballers.
Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders
A front-tunner for Major League Soccer MVP this season, Morris, 26, is in the MLS Cup finals for the third time in his career.
Gyasi Zardes, Columbus Crew
Has scored 12 goals in 21 regular season games and twice in his first three MLS Cup postseason games.
