Chelsea Forward Christian Pulisic Misses USA Loss Due to Injury

While Christian Pulisic has notoriously struggled with injury over the course of his career, fitness hasn’t been an issue for him this season. (Playing time, well that’s another story). However, he missed out on the USA’s 2-0 loss to Japan today, due to a knock.

The official word, from the U.S. Soccer Federation, is that Pulisic was a last minute scratch “because of a knock he took in training earlier this week.” The USSF went on to say that it is too soon to tell about his potential availability or unavailability for Tuesday’s friendly against Saudi Arabia.

With just under nine weeks left until the World Cup, this might be more of a precaution than it is a fitness concern, but only those on the inside truly know. After all, this was just a meaningless friendly. The main concern for Pulisic, right now, still remains getting playing time at Chelsea. The USA cannot have their team captain overcooked, but they can’t have him rusty either.

It’s all about striking a balance.

The Stars and Stripes, missing Tim Weah, Yunus Musah, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson and Zack Steffen, due to injury, were awful against the Samurai Blue today. Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner was pretty much the lone bright spot.

The loss made it no wins in the last seven away matches, and just one win in the last ten for manager Gregg Berhalter.

