Christian Pulisic Fitness Update Provided by USA Coach Gregg Berhalter

As Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic continues to rehabilitate his injured hamstring, United States men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter gave us all an update today.
“I talked to Christian today,” Berhalter said on a media conference call.
“He’s doing well. The leg is doing really well. It’s recovering, it’s healing. We have a lot of confidence in Chelsea and their medical staff. He’s a good who’s exploded on the scene in the Premier League and we’re excited to see how he comes back.”
Pulisic, who was a finalist for the Premier League Young Player of the Season award, got hurt in the FA Cup final after scoring the Blues’ only goal in the match. The next day he posted on his Instagram account that he’s fine, but his club manager, Frank Lampard, has said that the American could miss the season opener next month.
Although he missed a large portion of the 2019-20 season, due to a nasty adductor injury suffered on New Year’s Day, the 21-year-old was extremely productive and efficient, arguably the best player in the Premier League after the restart.
Berhalter is impressed by Pulisic’s debut season in England.
“As Christian was adapting to the Premier League, we all know it’s a very physical league,” the USMNT manager continued.
“Champions League also have a lot of fixtures in short, congested schedules. It’s something we have to look at but certainly not uncommon. As his body strengthens and as he’s used to the congested fixtures, it’s good for to recognize the chances to strengthen.”
