Chelsea News and Notes: Pulisic, Sterling, Mount, Gallagher

The 2022 FIFA World Cup commences this weekend, with England and the United States being drawn in the same group. The revolution will be televised, as it will be fought once again on football pitch.

England versus USA takes place on Friday November 25, the day after Thanksgiving. Chelsea has a prominent place on both sides of the Anglo-American clash. Christian Pulisic is literally Captain America, as he leads a star studded side that also features Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna and Brenden Aaronson.

The 26-man Stars and Stripes roster which is the youngest team (on average) at the 2022 World Cup. Pulisic led the USMNT in scoring during the Octagonal qualifying period, netting five goals in 14 games.

However, the real story about Pulisic is that he has now been simulated as a float in a hypothetical victory parade. You can see the Pulisic float (in a Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade style imagination) towards the end of the clip above.

It’s a FOX Sports spot promoting their World Cup broadcasts.

The storyline for the marketing campaign is based around the concept of Santa Claus (played by Jon Hamm) freaking out because he now has to compete against the World Cup for attention during the holiday season, you know, his time to shine.

As Santa prepares, he envisions a Christmas miracle where the U.S. win it all.

The Yanks are +15000 long shots to win the whole thing, so yes, it would be miraculous.

Moving on to England, Prince William visited the team as they were awarded their shirts and new squad numbers before they head off to Qatar.

Chelsea have three players on the Three Lions side, with Raheem Sterling #10, Mason Mount #19 and Conor Gallagher #26.

Here is the whole roster list.

England National Team Roster, FIFA 2022 Qatar World Cup

Jordan Pickford Kyle Walker Luke Shaw Declan Rice John Stones Harry Maguire Jack Grealish Jordan Henderson Harry Kane © Raheem Sterling Marcus Rashford Kieran Trippier Nick Pope Kalvin Phillips Eric Dier Conor Coady Bukayo Saka Trent Alexander-Arnold Mason Mount Phil Foden Ben White Jude Bellingham Aaron Ramsdale Callum Wilson James Maddison Conor Gallagher

2022 Qatar World Cup Grouping Previews

Group A Group B Group C Group D

Group E Group F Group G Group H

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow the website on Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories