Chelsea Team News at Fulham: Pulisic, Sterling, Aubameyang

Thursday night sees Chelsea FC and Fulham FC square off in the A304/Fulham Rd. derby. Separated by just 1.7 miles, Google Maps says you can drive from one stadium to the other in just 17 minutes and walk it in only 32 minutes.
This clash is rescheduled from Sept. 12, as the death of Queen Elizabeth II postponed all Premier League action that weekend.
Chelsea at Fulham FC FYIs
Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Thur Jan 12, 8pm Craven Cottage
Result Probability: Fulham FC win 29% Draw 27% Chelsea win 44%
Premier League Position: Chelsea 10th, 25 pts Fulham FC 7th, 28 pts
Premier League Form Guide: Chelsea LDWLL, Fulham FC WWWLL
Chelsea FC Team News
You are, most likely, well aware of the massive injury crisis that has engulfed the team. Mason Mount is back, having returned from injury to participate in the club’s humiliation at Man City. However, as one player resumes full fitness, another player heads to the infirmary.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffered a back injury prior to that egregious rout. His timeline is unknown at this time.
Meanwhile manager Graham Potter has told the media that Christian Pulisic (knee) is out for at least a few weeks.
Elsewhere Raheem Sterling will undergo a second scan to ge the damage on his hamstring assessed. The trio joins seven more players: Edouard Mendy, N’Golo Kante, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Armando Broja, giving them an even ten currently on the injured list right now.
