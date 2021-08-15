Christian Pulisic Starts, Scores as Chelsea Roll Past Crystal Palace

Christian Pulisic is having a great summer on the pitch. Memorial Day weekend saw him claim his first medal with his current club (Chelsea). A week later he won his first piece of silverware for country, as the United States Men’s National Team claimed the CONCACAF Nations League trophy.
In midweek he helped the Blues win the UEFA Super Cup, and today the 22-year-old was a leading force in Chelsea’s Premier League opening over Crystal Palace.
The American started, and scored the side’s second goal in the 40′ as the Blues crushed Crystal Palace 3-0 in a curtain raising London derby. Marcos Alonso opened the scoring in the game, in the 28′, with the goals rounded out by unexpected hero of the day, Trevor Chalobah.
“It is a dream for a boy like me being here and to play for my home club is unreal,” Chalobah said after his debut, which saw him achieve a scoring strike in the 58′.
“As I was getting closer to the goal I though I might as well shoot and just went for it.
“I didn’t know the ball went in, I did not know what to do. I was over the moon.
“I have been training with the team in preseason and the manager said I was playing and I was ready. I was surprised by the Super Cup game too and I have taken the opportunity with both hands.”
Like Chabolah, Pulisic made the very most of the opportunity afforded him today. Those opportunities could become fewer and farther between once everyone in the very crowded final third is fit to feature.
Romelu Lukaku couldn’t get transfer finalized in time to register for the weekend and Hakim Ziyech missed out with a shoulder injury today.
