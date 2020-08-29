Christian Pulisic Set for Shirt Number Switch at Chelsea

New Chelsea arrivals Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner have been officially given their shirt numbers, as both started the Blues’ first preseason match today, against Brighton & Hove Albion. The designations reveal that emerging superstar Christian Pulisic is in line for a shirt number switch.
Timo Werner retains the #11 he wore at RB Leipzig, no surprise there, but with Hakim Ziyech now having #22, that means a change for Pulisic. Is the #10 in store?
Werner x Ziyech ?
We are awaiting confirmation of today’s team news but could we see a first Chelsea outing for Timo and Hakim? ? pic.twitter.com/Pg0lRGzR4Q
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 29, 2020
With Willian now having moved to Arsenal, the numeral is available, but Stamford Bridge could still be saving it for if/when they sign Kai Havertz.
Pulisic wears No. 10 for the United States Men’s National Team. The number is also part of the handle on his official Twitter account. Other than Callum-Hudson Odoi, or maybe Havertz, there really is no competition for Pulisic for this shirt number.
If his new number is something other than 10, what would it be? Football.London has an in-depth break down at this link.
Ziyech 22
Werner 11
And that means Pulisic will be getting the no.10 Jersey ? pic.twitter.com/ooyQ9jfU94
— Nouman (@nomifooty) August 29, 2020
Pulisic wasn’t named to the team for the friendly today, as expected, due to the fact that he’s still recovering from a hamstring injury. The issue is expected to keep him out of the first week or two of the season. What an amazing front three the Blues will have though with Pulisic, Ziyech and Werner, who scored in the fourth minute today.
Chelsea currently leads 1-0 at halftime in the friendly against Brighton.
Pulsic no 10 for sure