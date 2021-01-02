Chelsea Star Christian Pulisic Explains Why he Shaved the Beard

Sky Sports, working in conjunction with the EA Sports FIFA video game franchise, hooked up with Chelsea star Christian Pulisic in their latest episode of Fan Q&A. Tomorrow brings the headliner Premier League fixture of New Year’s weekend, when Chelsea host Manchester City.
Pulisic is expected to start once again for the Blues in that one. However, this video, embedded below, is all about light-hearted off-the-pitch topics.
Manchester City at Chelsea FC FYIs
Kick off: 4:30 pm ET, Sun. Jan. 3
Team News for both sides: go here
Chelsea Starting XI Prediction: go here
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction: go here
TV: NBCSN (US), Streaming: NBCSports.com
Some examples of the ground covered here:
his hometown of Hersey, the chocolate it is known for, European sweet treats, his home state of Pennsylvania, his love of trap, rap and country music, video games and basketball, the jersey he sent Lebron James and more. He also explains why is quarantine style beard was so short-lived.
Overall, he’s very down-to-Earth and well-grounded here. Plus, he does a pretty good British accent. Arguably the best player in the Premier League during Project Restart, Pulisic has battled nagging hamstring injuries this season, and he’s yet to truly be firing on all cylinders.
But he’s fully fit now, so it won’t be long until he’s stuff the stat sheet again with regularity.
When 100% fit, he’s been as important to Chelsea as anybody.
Some quick hit, excerpts of the Q&A with the 22-year-old left-sided attacking player that were covered in this video:
-Who was his footballing idol growing up? Luis Figo, a very different and original one.
“My dad called me Figo all the time and it became kind of a nickname,” Pulisic answered.
-Why did he cut his beard?
“that’s a good quesiton. I really did like the beard, but in the end it came down to my Grandma saying “you need to shave the beard,’ you look so handsome without it, and that was enough for me.”
-And who is the most lethal finisher at Chelsea?
Pulisic: “I would have to say Olivier Giroud, he always gets clean contact on the ball, and he’s definitely really strong in front of goal.”
