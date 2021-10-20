Christian Pulisic Suffers Injury Setback, Confirms Thomas Tuchel

Christian Pulisic is Chelsea’s only injury absentee tomorrow night, as the Champions League holders continue their title defense with Group H match against Swedish side Malmo.
Pulisic was recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in a World Cup qualifier versus Honduras, but Blues boss Thomas Tuchel revealed today that the American has suffered an injury setback. He’s only featured for Chelsea twice this season, both in mid-August.
Chelsea vs Malmo UCL Group Stage FYIs
Kickoff: Oct 20, 8pm, Stamford Bridge
Chelsea Starting XI Prediction: go here
Chelsea Team News: go here
Group Standings, Form Guide Chelsea 2nd, 3pts, LW Malmo 4th, 0pts, LL
“He got injured during a match with USA,” Tuchel said. “It was a tough foul and he hurt his ankle. There is nothing to worry [about] in terms of that we are hiding details or not telling you details. I cannot give you all the details because I am simply not a doctor.
“At the moment, he has some setbacks from pain, not from major injury or from complications. It is simply the pain in the ankle that disturbs him.
“Once these players with these quick movements like Christian, once they feel this pain and are not free in the movement, the recovery is not happening, so you start all over again. You start all over again and reach a certain point and then the pain comes back and you have to do a little pause and start all over again.
“Right now, we are very, very close. He was already so close to come to team training last week and had a little setback and a little reaction, nothing serious, but serious pain. From there, on we go.
“He is very impatient, of course. He does everything and we can see him suffer in every meeting and every time we meet him here in our training centre, he is really suffering. He wants to be on the pitch and help us. Everybody is doing their very best, but unfortunately, the injury takes its time.”
So Pulisic was indeed close to returning to full training, but now he’s suffered a setback. Although according to the club it is not a major one. Still one has to wonder how much more patience Chelsea will really have with him, and when his chances to impress might eventually run out.
Competition for places is extremely competitive in the Chelsea attack and midfield, and this is yet another injury-riddled
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
He co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind