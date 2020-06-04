Chelsea Stars Pulisic, Rudiger Call for End to Police Brutality

Chelsea stars Christian Pulisic and Antonio Rudiger took part in a video supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and calling for an end to police brutality.
FC Schalke and U.S.A. midfielder Weston McKennie posted a video on his social media today that interspersed footage of police officers using excessive force against African-Americans with clips of professional athletes saying: “Enough is enough.” Have a look below:
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH ????
The time is NOW!! Not just for justice or change, but a SOLUTION!!! It has been going on way too long. This has been overlooked and belittled way too often! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!! pic.twitter.com/IqM18XjTga
— Weston McKennie (@WMckennie) June 3, 2020
It’s mostly United States and German male footballers who appear in this video demanding social justice, but there are a couple of NBA players (Larry Nance Jr.), plus one women’s U.S. international (Mallory Pugh). The list of those stepping up for the cause include Jozy Altidore, Gio Reyna, Tyler Adams, DeAndre Yedlin, Clint Dempsey and Michael Bradley.
McKennie is leading the charge here, and here was the first footballer to speak out, wearing an arm band with “Justice for George” written on it during his side’s match this past Saturday.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
And me say that ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.