Chelsea Star Christian Pulisic on NY Jets Sideline for London NFL Game

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic did not report to the United States Men’s National Team this international break, as he’s still out with injury. But he’s still getting his sports on this international period as he’s on the sideline with his favorite NFL team, the New York Jets, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The Jets, currently 1-3, are losing to the also 1-3 Atlanta Falcons at halftime right now in London. Here’s a video Pulisic posted from the game on his social media:
OUR GUY @cpulisic_10 IN THE HOUSE!! pic.twitter.com/wVW4AJDAvh
— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 10, 2021
We’re not really sure why he supports the Jets, instead of the Philadelphia Eagles, which are the closest National Football League franchise to his hometown of Hershey, Pennsylvania.
Which says something considering how much we know about Pulisic (check out the latest edition of our podcast for more).
Also, checkout our preview and starting XI prediction for tonight’s USA-Panama World Cup qualifier.
