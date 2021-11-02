Chelsea Team News vs Malmo FF (Champions League): Pulisic, Mount

The Chelsea juggernaut rolled on at the weekend as they were the only side in the Premier League title race to hold their nerve and pick up all three points at the weekend. Thomas Tuchels men now turn their focus to the Champions League and an away clash with Swedish side Malmo FF.
After a comfortable victory over the same opponents in matchday three via goals from Kai Havertz, Jorginho, and Andreas Christensen, the Blues will be looking to confirm their qualification for the knockout phase. Chelsea fans will be dreaming of potentially keeping hold of Ol’ Big Ears for another season.
Malmo v Chelsea FYIs:
Kick-off time: 6.45 PM GMT, 2 November Tuesday
Form Guide (All Competitions): Chelsea (WWWWW) Malmo (WLDWW)
The name Christian Pulisic came up in the German gaffers pre-match press conference again, and he appeared to confirm that America’s brightest talent is available for selection and may take part in this fixture.
I thought he might get a run off the bench against Newcastle in the Premier League, but it makes more sense for Pulisic to work his way to match fitness in the midweek competitions.
The ankle injury that has kept Captain America out of the first-team reckoning for seven weeks seems to be behind him. Chelsea and USMNT fans must be salivating at the thought of seeing him on a soccer pitch again.
In other news, superstar Mason Mount will miss the Champions League tie after missing the Newcastle game with an illness. He hadn’t recovered enough by the time the first team flew out to Sweden for this fixture. Thomas Tuchel put to bed any rumors of Mount suffering from COVID 19 saying this at his pre-match press conference:
“For Mason, he does not feel better,” Tuchel told the press. “To stop any speculation, it is not COVID, Mason is negative for COVID.
“He is just ill, he does not feel good enough to take part in training or the trip to Malmo.
Whether the British superstar lines up or not, the rampaging Blues should have no trouble dealing with Malmo and will fully expect to return to London with three points, and potentially qualification for the knockout rounds secured.Follow paulmbanks
