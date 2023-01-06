Pulisic, Sterling, Mount Add to Chelsea’s Growing Injury Crisis

It was a rough day, on multiple levels for Chelsea FC supporters. Losing 1-0 to Manchester City in the league is one thing, but that defeat also saw forwards Christian Pulisic (knee) and Raheem Sterling (unspecified) go down with injury.

Earlier in the day, it was learned that Mason Mount would be a late scratch due to a knock. Pardon the obvious pun but is indeed a mounting injury crisis at Stamford Bridge.

“It doesn’t make it any easier but obviously too soon [to know how bad the injuries are],” Blues boss Graham Potter said.

“Raheem, first action in the game. So it was a strange one, a backheel. And then obviously Christian is full pelt and it’s a cross or a shot and it is contact with his knee. Fingers crossed it is not too bad.

“Mason got a kick yesterday as well but we are hopeful for the weekend. It is just one of those things at the moment. I’ve never experienced anything like it.

Christian Pulisic had to be subbed off due to injury after this tackle by John Stones. Grueling World Cup run might be taking its toll on CP10. ???pic.twitter.com/waKmCT44XU — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) January 5, 2023

“Obviously I wouldn’t like to experience it ideally here but it is what it is and I’ll just have to carry on.”

“The expectation is where it is so you want to be here and have all your players available and have a fully fit squad and be able to compete. You know the demands of our supporters, who I thought were fantastic today, really supportive and got behind the team in a great way but it is frustrating for everyone at the moment.”

Chelsea’s current injury list: ? Edouard Mendy

? Reece James

? Wesley Fofana

? Ben Chilwell

? N’Golo Kante

? Mason Mount

? Ruben Loftus-Cheek

? Armando Broja

? Raheem Sterling

? Christian Pulisic This is worrying. — London Is Blue Podcast ???? (@LondonBluePod) January 5, 2023

As you can see from the list above, the medical room in southwest London is extremely busy. With ten names on the walking wounded list, they’re just one shy of having an entire team in the training room. Mount could be back for the City rematch on Sunday, which will come in the FA Cup competition.

Pulisic went off in the 22′, Sterling in the 5′, so neither young attacking player lasted very long.

