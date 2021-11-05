Chelsea FC Team News vs Burnley: Pulisic, Mount, Kante

After moving three [points clear at the top of the Premier League table last weekend with their convincing victory over Newcastle United, Chelsea followed it up with a convincing 1-0 victory against Malmo in Sweden. Now the focus returns to the Premier League where Thomas Tuchel’s charges are overwhelming favorites as they take on strugglers Burnley.
The Clarets have only managed to win one of their last fourteen Premier League matchups with the Blues (D3 L10). On the other side of the coin, Chelsea has won their last four on the bounce against Burnley, scoring 12 and conceding only two whilst doing so.
A fifth consecutive victory against Sean Dyche’s side will see them enter the November international break at least three points clear at the top of the table.
Chelsea vs Burnley FYIs:
Kick-off time: 3 PM GMT, 6 November Saturday
Form Guide (All Competitions): Chelsea (WWWWW) Burnley (DLDLW)
As far as team news goes for the Premier League leaders, there was a great development with Christian Pulisic, who made his long-awaited return from injury.
The American featured for 20 minutes against the Swedes in the Champions League. I expect he will likely get another cameo from the bench here as the Chelsea backroom staff carefully manage his return from injury.
At the time of writing it remains unclear as to whether Mason Mount will recover from his illness in time for this one. The English youngster has been in sensational form so far this season, but this Chelsea side has more than enough cover should he need to miss this one.
N’Golo Kante wasn’t named at all in the Champions League squad, despite being fit to play, by all accounts.
Perhaps he will make the matchday squad for this one. There has been no word so far with regards to a flair-up of the injury that has kept him out previously, so no news is good news for Chelsea fans.
The Blues will also continue to be without Belgian superstar Romelu Lukaku and the German forwardTimo Werner.
The two attacking options remain unavailable for selection. It's a testament to the squad Chelsea has built that they continued on their winning ways without these two incredibly talented players.
