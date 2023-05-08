Christian Pulisic Drawing Interest of AC Milan, Napoli, Juventus

It is not up for debate anymore whether or not Christian Pulisic should leave Chelsea FC. The debate to be had now is where he should go. Pulisic went an unused substitute in the Blues win this past weekend, after having been left out of the team entirely the week before.

As we wrote last week, if Pulisic never plays for Chelsea again that would be just fine. So where can he go?

?? Olivier Giroud on if Christian Pulisic transfers to AC Milan: “I think everyone could like it. He’s a big name in Europe, so that would help us. He is that kind of player with great skills, with great talent.” [@CBSSportsGolazo] pic.twitter.com/YrOFcAg19r — USMNT Otaku ?? (@USMNTOtaku) May 6, 2023

The American is being strongly linked to Italy’s Serie A. As you can see from the Tweet above, a former Chelsea forward who made the switch to AC Milan believes that his current side is the perfect place for Capt. America to go.

“I think everyone would like it. He’s a big name in Europe, so that would help us,” said Giroud, who played with Pulisic at Chelsea.

“He is that kind of player with great skills, with great talent. He is a cheerful boy, always smiling. We laughed a lot with him. Our understanding on the pitch was also excellent, a bit like with Eden Hazard, even though I played less with Christian. We knew how to find each other.”

And according to Calciomercato, Milan is interested, as the Italian news outlet states that the club is looking to beef up their midfield and attack this summer.

Pulisic has recently been linked to (read more where highlighted) Newcastle United, Manchester United and Juventus among others.

Which brings us to the second and third of the trio of Italian clubs where Pulisic is being linked. Juve is one, with Napoli the other, according to the Daily Mail.

Juventus might be a great place for Pulisic to go, as he slots in nicely to what they need right now.

About a year ago, he was advised to join the juggernaut by club legend Giorgino Chiellini; and those comments came on the heels of reports that The Old Lady has been interested in the 24-year-old for quite some time.

Pulisic has just eight Premier League starts this season, and he’s widely expected to be part of the massive exodus that is coming to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Having splashed the cash to the tun of almost $700 million across two transfer windows, owner Todd Boehly has severely over-bloated the size of the squad.

Napoli, the reigning Serie A champions, would be a great destination for Pulisic, as they’re really starting to build something there. And Italy in general is looking really good overall in the global football community.

They achieved three of the eight Champions League quarterfinalists, and comprise half the semifinalists.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories