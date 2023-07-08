Pulisic Set for AC Milan Medical Ahead of £18.8m (€22m) Move

The very protracted Christian Pulisic to AC Milan transfer saga is finally reaching its conclusion. All that remains now is the medical evaluation, finalizing of the paperwork and the standard signing ceremonies.

According to multiple outlets (Sky Sports, CBS Sports, Fabrizio Romano and more) Chelsea have now accepted Milan’s bid of £18.8m (€22m, $24m) for Captain America.

Christian Pulisic to AC Milan, here we go! Deal in place between clubs as Chelsea accepted conditions of final bid. ????? #ACMilan Personal terms agreed weeks ago as the player only wanted Milan — pushing for this new chapter. Medical/travel being scheduled. pic.twitter.com/E49z8U4dVB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2023

Every outlet reporting this development has the same monetary figures, as the two sides finally reached a breakthrough earlier today.

A formal, official announcement is expected within the the next couple of days, as Milan open training camp on Monday.

So they’ll want to get the ball rolling on integrating the Hershey, Pennsylvania native into the Rossoneri squad.

And check out how the Italian media is covering the Pulisic transfer:

Pulisic on Italian front pages this morning. Hershey’s Finest getting all-caps treatment abroad. ??? pic.twitter.com/ImM8j0SxRG — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) July 8, 2023

We’ve covered what this deal means to all involved, multiple times, previously. You can read that here, here and here. In summation though, this is a brand new start for a player who is elite on the international stage, massively struggling on the club level.

He only had three goal involvements this past season, and thus, Chelsea had to take a £40m (or $49m) haircut in selling him.

Given his lockdown/Project Restart form, and his contributions to the 2021 UEFA Champions League title run, it’s not totally true to call him “a flop,” but it is very understandable why so many do describe him that way.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

