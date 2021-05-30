Last night saw Chelsea pull off the upset and complete their magical European journey, with an against all odds win over Manchester City. Once again, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel had the secret sauce to stopping the Manchester City juggernaut.
Let’s run through some of the news and notes from the 1-0 win in Porto, starting with Christian Pulisic, who was once again a supersub.
.@cpulisic_10 rocking USMNT gear after winning the Champions League ??? @brfootball pic.twitter.com/XTDkN6o8ba
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 29, 2021
“There’s no way to describe this moment,” Pulisic said.
“I never in my life thought that I could be here,” Pulisic said after the Chelsea triumph. “I hope there’s some kids watching back home in America thinking that they can do the same.
“It’s massive, this is the biggest thing you can win in club football and I’m just so proud of this team. It’s a joy to be here.”
Pulisic became the first American to feature in the men’s competition, and he was sporting the USA national team gear when he collected his big prize.
Seven years ago, Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was unemployed, unable to get his agent to return his phone calls and ready to quit football. He was working with job centers on potential programs. Today he’s a Champions League winner, with the most clean sheets ever registered in one competition.
He’s also the only African goalkeeper to ever win it.
Edouard Mendy is about to become the first goalkeeper to keep 9 clean sheets in one single #ChampionsLeague
— Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) May 29, 2021
Kai Havertz scored the lone goal, in the 42′ taking advantage of a John Stones gaffe and Ederson coming way out of the box. Afterward he said how much it means.
“I don’t know what to say. I really don’t know what to say. I waited a long time,” Havertz said on the pitch.
“I’ve waited 15 years for this moment and now it’s here.”
