Have you missed football, during all this time off? Yes, we do too, but be prepared, as we still have another boring international break coming next month too. While 4th round FA Cup action, against lower division teams, isn’t really all that exciting, hey, any port in a storm.
So let’s take a look at all the need to knows heading into the weekend clash
Chelsea FC vs Plymouth Argyle 4th Round FA Cup FYIs
Kick: Sat Feb 5, 12:30 Stamford Bridge
Stat Pack: Plymouth hasn’t played Chelsea since 1989, and they haven’t beaten them 1979
Blues Team News
No. 1 Edouard Mendy is still away, as his Senegal side have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations Final. Central defender Andreas Christensen will be back in contention after having recovered from COVID-19. Reece James is still a doubt while Trevoh Chalobah should be fit to start, having been healthy enough to make the bench in the win over Tottenham Hotspur.
Christian Pulisic came off the bench to score the third goal for the United States in their 3-0 win over Honduras in subzero, frozen tundra World Cup Qualifier.
Two Hondurans actually suffered hypothermia in that match, and it makes one wonder why it has even staged in Minnesota anyway.
Pulisic is totally fine, but it is likely that he won’t be risked here after having just done some international duty.
Fearless Prediction
The Blues will easily take care of business against a League One (third tier of English football) side.
