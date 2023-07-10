Christian Pulisic Undergoing Medical with AC Milan This Week

Just one more step until the Christian Pulisic transfer saga finally ends. Well, two actually. Capt. America is getting his long overdue and badly needed exit from Chelsea, finding a fresh start with AC Milan. Personal terms and transfer fee agreed, the deal is one.

Pulisic just needs to undergo his medical examination with his new club, and that is set for this week. As you can see from the embedded tweet below, via transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Hershey’s finest will be in Italy to finalize everything.

Christian Pulisic will be in Italy this week to undergo medical tests and sign in as new AC Milan player on permanent deal from Chelsea. ????? Documents already in place between clubs, Pulisic will sign contract valid until June 2027. pic.twitter.com/N7DR2CDAkj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2023

From there, all that remains is the industry standard cliched photo opportunities:

-seated at a desk holding a pen over a contract

-shaking hands with the club’s football director, while both men, seated at the desk, smile towards the camera

-standing up, with the football director and club manager while holding his new team’s shirt (typically, the home kit)

Expect to see those from Pulisic and AC Milan in the next few days. And see the Dean Henderson photo embedded above for a classic example of the first cliche we listed.

These are obviously quite a stark contrast from the industry standard cliche photo opportunities for sackings, and just general, overall bad news.

For an example of this press release boilerplate, see the Liverpool example below:

Of course, you may not have come to this link for an assessment of how the transfer process works/gets disseminated to the public. You may have come for an analysis of what this transfer means to Pulisic, Milan and Chelsea. And we covered that already here, here and also here.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

