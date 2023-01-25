Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Christian Pulisic, Malo Gusto

Chelsea FC are a total mess this season, and their response is to keep throwing money at it. The top four is already looking out of reach for manager Graham Potter, who just assumed the reigns in September.

Sacking Thomas Tuchel didn’t solve their problems, so a major makeover of the roster is in the works. Let’s do some transfer talk, talking about one potential outgoing and one possible incoming.

It looks like Christian Pulisic is going to be heading through the Stamford Bridge exit door, as it’s about that time- the industry standard 18 months left on the current contract situation. It’s around this juncture that the club must either re-up, or sell instead, because once you get close to a year left (and less), the player’s value diminishes significantly.

Pulisic, who is still out injured for about another month, and is understood to want out, has been linked to several clubs in the past couple years.

The strongest connection has been to Juventus, but we’ve also seen some traction on reports linking him to Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Now, a new Serie A suitor (potentially), in AC Milan. That’s according to a report in Marca, who claim that Milan want to take on Ruben Loftus-Cheek as well. The Spanish publication is saying that Milan will open talks with the London club this week.

The writing is on the wall of the 24-year-old American winger.

Chelsea’s latest spending spree this month has seen them sign the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix (on loan) and Noni Madueke, all attacking midfielders and wingers. In other words, if you’re a current Chelse forward, who plays on the flank, it is time to peace out of there.

Now, on to the potential incoming, although it is not an attacking player, but a right back. Malo Gusto, whose name translates to “Bad Taste” in English, is wanted by Chelsea, according to ESPN.

The ESPN FC report goes on to say that it might take as much as €40 million to sign the 19-year-old budding star, who currently plies his trade with Lyon.

The article states: that no formal offer has been submitted by Chelsea for Gusto, but “he has already agreed personal terms with the club on a six-and-a-half year deal and wants to move to Stamford Bridge.”

Given all the injuries that Chelsea have in the back right now (actually everywhere, but the back line is certainly very banged up), you can see why the Frenchman is being coveted.

Lyon are understood to prefer loaning him out, while Chelsea want to sign him permanently.

They have about six days to try and bridge the gap.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

