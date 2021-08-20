Chelsea Team News vs Arsenal: Pulisic, Lukaku, Kante, Ziyech

Week two’s headliner fixture in the Premier League sees Chelsea traveling across town for a London derby against arch-rivals Arsenal. While almost everybody is picking the west Londoners to win this one, and understandably so, the Blues backers need to be on guard with what happened last season.
The Gunners shocked everybody by springing the upset over Chelsea, so current manager Thomas Tuchel (Frank Lampard was still in charge for that match) will be very wary against the north Londoners here.
London Derby FYIs
Kickoff Sun Aug 22, 430pm, Emirates Stadium
Team News Arsenal Chelsea
Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Chelsea
Referee: Paul Tierney
Let’s take a look at who Tuchel will and won’t have at his disposal when he picks he does his squad selection.
Team News for Both Sides
Christian Pulisic is out, and forced to isolate having tested positive for covid-19 (more on that here). Ruben Loftus-Cheek has also returned a covid positive test. Club record signing Romelu Lukaku, the most expensive sale in Serie A history, is in line to make his “second debut” with Chelsea, as he begins his second stint with the club.
Hakim Ziyech is a doubt, as his shoulder issue is healing, but it remains to be seen if he’ll be fully fit in time for this one. The news is better for N’Golo Kante, who is recovering from an ankle problem and could be in the mix here.
Prediction: Chelsea 2, Arsenal 0
Going with the safe pick here, and if this result holds, the pressure on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is really going to rise.
Chelsea line up is ok