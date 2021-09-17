Chelsea Team News vs Tottenham: Christian Pulisic, N’Golo Kante

In assessing the headliner feature of the Premier League weekend, Chelsea at Tottenham, let’s take a look at some very telling stats. Tottenham have conceded more Premier League goals against Chelsea (103) then they have against any other opponent in the history of the PL.
Spurs have lost more times in the PL (31) to Chelsea, then they have to anyone else, other than Manchester United. Additionally, should they lose here, it would then mark three league losses in a row at home to the Blues, something which hasn’t happened since 2004.
Chelsea Team News
Pretty straight-forward here- Christian Pulisic and N’Golo Kante have both been out lately with ankle injuries. The American is still sidelined while the Frenchman will be back in action.
“Christian Pulisic is in individual training and trying to come back as fast as possible to team training,” said Tuchel.
“He will not be in the squad. N’Golo is back in full shape and ready to play.”
Prediction: Chelsea 2, Tottenham 1
Spurs had a disastrous midweek, as their draw in Europe came at a tremendous price. Two of their players got hurt, and even at full fitness, we wouldn’t pick them to win at Chelsea.
