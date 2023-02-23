Chelsea Team News at Tottenham: Pulisic, Kante, Mudryk, Silva

Entering Sunday’s London derby, Chelsea have scored just three goals in their past nine games. I guess $600 million+ (how much Todd Boehly spent in the past two transfer windows) just doesn’t buy what it used to these days. At least in terms of goal-scoring. So what’s the answer? Well, I’m not saying Christian Pulisic definitely will be the solution, but it certainly wouldn’t hurt to bring him back into the lineup as soon as possible.

Yesterday saw the American winger take to social media to post an image of him and Mason Mount on the Cobham training ground. The caption read “Back outside boyz,” indicating his return to training.

Seems Christian Pulisic is back in training with Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/l5xqffrKXP — Takes ?? (@USMNTTAKES) February 22, 2023

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

We’ll know more tomorrow, maybe, if manager Graham Potter enlightens us during his press conference, but it appears that Pulisic is at least in contention to make the matchday squad. Reece James, Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk are all back fully fit now, so that leaves the Blues walking wounded list considerably shorter than it has been in recent weeks and months.

N’Golo Kante (hamstring) is moving closer towards a return while Edouard Mendy (shoulder) and Cesar Azpilicueta (head) are out.

Armando Broja (knee) is out for the season.

