Christian Pulisic Camp in Preliminary Transfer Talks with Juventus

Christian Pulisic was linked with a move to Newcastle United, Manchester United and Juventus this summer, but on deadline day he ended up staying put at Chelsea. Now the last club that we mentioned, the Serie A powerhouse in Turin, have reportedly opened up preliminary talks with Pulisic’s agent, as the United States Men’s National Team Captain remains eager to leave Chelsea next summer.

That’s one year before the 24-year-old’s current contract expires (June 2024) and according to the report, Chelsea won’t cut the price just because there isn’t a ton of time left on his deal.

According to reports in Calcio Mercato, Juventus have already made contact with Pulisic, who has been keen on going to The Old Lady for “some time.” And Chelsea want at least €35m (or £58 million) for him, despite the fact that he relationship with the club has gone sour and his playing time has severely diminished this season. He’s featured eight times this term, but never in the starting lineup, and he has yet to play more than 60 minutes in any single match. He has yet to score or register an assist this season. With Thomas Tuchel sacked, it was thought that maybe Pulisic might take a fresh look at his place at Stamford Bridge, but given this report, which was picked up by both the Daily Mail and The Sun, the opposite is true.

Juventus might be a great place for Pulisic, as he was advised to join the Italy juggernaut by club legend Giorgino Chiellini. This transfer would also provides him a chance to play his club ball alongside fellow American Weston McKennie.

Pulisic, who moved from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 for a transfer fee in the neighborhood of £58 million, is the all-time most expensive American born player of all-time.

In featuring 123 times for the Blues, he’s scored 25 goals. Does that make him a flop? Some might say.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

