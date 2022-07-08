It remains to be seen what kind of role Christian Pulisic will have at Chelsea going forward, especially now that Raheem Sterling is set to join the Blues from Manchester City. Captain America’s position and role was questionable even before the forward position group at Stamford Bridge got a little more crowded, and now with more competition for playing time in the balance, Pulisic transfer rumors will pick up more steam this summer.
One of the clubs that he has been linked to in recent years is Juventus, and that would the perfect destination for him, according to one of the club’s former stars.
“Honestly, it’s the first time I heard it, but I think Juventus needs some winger as Pulisic,” Giorgio Chiellini told ESPN’s Futbol Americas show.
Chiellini, who made 425 appearances across 18 season for the Old Lady, is now with LAFC, a club that is definitely among the favorites to win MLS Cup this season.
The 37-year-old versatile defender feels that Pulisic should make the move to Turin, where he would work with the newly acquired Angel Di Maria (from Paris Saint-Germain) and Federico Chiesa, who is recovering from an ACL injury that he suffered in January, to form a stellar troika of wingers.
“Pulisic is very good, I think, when he starts from the side and comes inside, and with the injury of Chiesa — he [will] surely still return, but not before September, and in the first months, surely he can play every game.
“With the [arrival] of Angel Di Maria, Pulisic could be the fantastic third winger for Juventus. He has improved year by year, he did a fantastic season in Chelsea.”
Pulisic has often been played out of position by current manager Thomas Tuchel, at the times when injuries in the back, or up top have necessitated it.
Overall though, it’s clear that the Hersey, PA native doesn’t truly fit the German’s system all that well.
When healthy enough to be called upon (injuries have been a major issue for Pulisic), and put in the right position, Pulisic has been among Chelsea’s most productive and efficient attacking players.
Would be interesting to see all the American football/soccer fans, who have adopted Chelsea as their team due to Pulisic, make the switch to Juve. (If this actually happens of course)
A move would definitely hinge, in part, on what Chelsea decides to do about Hakim Ziyech.
