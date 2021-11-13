Christian Pulisic Returns to Intl Play, Scores Game-Winner

Now that’s how you make a return to international competition! Christian Pulisic, Chelsea forward and Captain America, came on for a cameo tonight, in a World Cup qualifier against arch-rivals Mexico, and delivered the goods, coming off the bench to score the game winner in the 74′ in Cincinnati.
Pulisic came on for Brendan Aaronson in the 69′ and made an instant impact, helping the United States to their third victory, over their most heated foe, for the third time in 2021.
???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/WPIx5bSkns
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 13, 2021
This marks the first time that one side has beaten the other three times in one calendar year since 1937. Weston McKennie added the second goal, making it 2-0, or as USA fans know it, dos a cero. For more on the meaning of dos a cero go here.
Mexico was top of the Octagonal CONCACAF standings heading into this one, but now the Stars and Stripes sit top of the table. Which means they are now in the cat bird seat towards qualifying for Qatar 2022. In other words, this is a massive, and I mean massive victory for the USMNT.
The last time Pulisic suited up for the red, white and blue, he injured his ankle in the win over Honduras. It was only this past week that he made his return, on the club level, with Chelsea. The US will now take on Jamaica in their next World Cup Qualifier. Mexico meets Canada on the same night.
