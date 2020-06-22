Christian Pulisic Inspired Chelsea Today, Says Frank Lampard

Christian Pulisic came on today in the 55′ with his Chelsea side down 1-0 to Aston Villa. Just five minutes after being subbed on for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, he scored the equalizer, and the game completely turned in the favor of the Blues.
The southwest London side who would go on to win 2-1, adding strength to their position within the top four of the table. What a special day for the American, who was seeing his first action since New Year’s Day. The left winger had been out long term with an adductor injury.
Christian Pulisic’s goal. pic.twitter.com/6rvAz1GSy2
— Brian Sciaretta (@BrianSciaretta) June 21, 2020
After the match, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard praised the effort of Pulisic, as well as midfielder Ross Barkley and right back Cesar Azpilicueta, who set up both Pulisic’s equalizer and Olivier Giroud’s game winner.
“The individuals who make the difference should always take all the credit, so with Christian and Ross Barkley, who came on at the same time, they’re both players who have trained well and had cases to start this game,” said the first year Blues boss.
“We knew that fitness would play a part, so the idea of bringing on Christian and Ross early in the second half was always something that was in my mind.”
“The way it was going, we needed a bit of inspiration, and Christian gave it with his goal. I thought Ross did really well, too. I keep saying to the players how important subs could be in this period, and they showed that.”
“I thought Azpi was really good in the game. Obviously, he delivers the ball for Christian’s goal and got really high up in areas.”
Chelsea, currently in fourth place, picked up two more points on fifth place Manchester United over the weekend. They now lead the Red Devils by five points with eight matches left to play.
For Pulisic, it was his sixth league goal on the season, a new career high. He has been the most productive scorer, per 90 minutes, in the Chelsea attack this season. Lampard had more complimentary words for Pulisic, in an interview with NBC.
“He was hungry. I know that,” Lampard continued.
“I felt for him, as I’ve felt for the players with long-term injuries. Ruben is in the same position. I know Christian was very hungry. He’s trained well and the ability he has got to arrive in the box, it is a big thing I’ve spoken about with him about all season.”
“There is a difference between being a very good attacking player off the side or the players at the real top level of the game who arrive and score in the six yard box and hit big numbers yearly.”
“I really think Christian can do that. I was really pleased with him and the impact he had when he came on. He will start games for us, of course, and I think he’s going to be a big player for us.”
“Not just in this run-in but obviously going forward.”
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Praising someone for their hardwork is simply a sportsmen spirit. And that makes the person a good sportsman.