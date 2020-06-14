Chelsea FC News: Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic

Chelsea will recommence their season with an away fixture at Aston Villa on Sunday June 21. It won’t be long now, but until we have football matches again, we still have a couple substantial news items to cover and analyze.
So let’s take a look at what the Chelsea community is talking about in cyberspace on this Sunday. For our Chelsea restarted season preview and best potential starting XI go here. For the Chelsea transfer rumors column go here.
We start with an update on winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was arrested about a month ago on suspicion of having committed rape. He posted bail and quickly rejoined the team, taking part in training the day after news of the allegations went public.
Yesterday we learned that Hudson-Odoi will not face any police action. A statement from the Metropolitan police reads: “A man arrested on Sunday, May 17 following an allegation of rape has been released with no further action.”
CHO also posted the following on Twitter:
“At a time where there are bigger things happening in the world right now, you may also be aware of serious allegations that were made against me.”
“I have stayed silent and assisted the police fully throughout their enquiries, as I knew the day would soon come when my name would be cleared.
“Following a full and thorough investigation, the police have now confirmed they will take no further action.
“I have learned that being a footballer and playing for one of the best clubs in the world comes with a great responsibility, and going forward I will try and use my platform as a Chelsea player to be the best role model that I can be.”
Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic got off to a slow start at Chelsea, but once he found opportunities he truly made the most of them. Unfortunately, he got seriously injured right at the time that he was establishing himself. Now fully fit, he’ll have another chance to further prove himself.
And he’ll really need to, given how the club seems intent on adding players at his position this summer transfer window.
Hannes Wolf coached Pulisic in Borussia Dortmund’s youth system. He spoke to The Athletic, and made a prediction about the American’s career.
“Christian will keep on working. He knew when he went to Chelsea, making a step to this kind of club, there will always be more transfers and you have to fight to stay in the team, to get your minutes. This is what he will do.”
“He will not react too much. Borussia Dortmund was not too different for him. This is business. It’s normal. You want good players around you because it’s the only chance to succeed. Werner is a good player but I believe Christian can be a very good player for Chelsea, too.”
“The break in football has benefited him. Now Christian can come back. People forget he is only 21. It feels like he is 25 because he has played at the highest level for four years already. He is still young. He has so much potential. It is very exciting.”
“The most important thing is that he stays healthy. He has had a big injury this season. With the physical way of playing and powerful way he has, the amount of games and travelling, it is very important he is fit.”
