Chelsea FC News: Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi, Lampard

When Chelsea FC can resume formal training again is anyone’s guess, as that activity is impossible now due to new national guidelines enacted to try and stop the spread of COVID-19. The coronavirus pandemic has brought most of world football (and really almost all sports) down for the foreseeable future.
That’s said, there is still plenty of interesting Chelsea related news and notes to go over. Let’s take a look at some of the news items trending in cyberspace right now during these very strange days and extremely uncertain times.
Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi was the first Premier League player to rest positive for COVID-19, but he’s doing okay and recovering nicely.
Those involved with Chelsea who had close contact with Hudson-Odoi have been in quarantine ever since they learned of CHO’s status.
“I’m happy to say that in Callum’s case, he has made great progress and almost feels his usual self, which is obviously the news we all want to hear,” said manager Frank Lampard before articulating how he knows the same won’t be true for everybody else.
“I am of course aware that not everyone can or will recover from this virus, so I urge all of the football and sporting community to continue to act responsibly and look out for the health of others,” the 41-year-old continued.
“I want to make it clear that I am no medical expert when it comes to challenging times such as these but please do take the time to call older relatives and vulnerable people who might be alone, or offer to drop round shopping if they can’t get out. Let’s make sure we all take care of each other.”
“Social distancing can leave us feeling isolated, however we can continue to support each other even if that means doing it remotely.” (for the full statement and more, go to this link)
Finally, another medical update, this in regards to a much less serious situation. Christian Pulisic has had terrible misfortune with injury in 2020, but he did convey a very positive fitness update for his followers on social media. Pulisic posted a very short video on IG which showed off his skills, as he played some keepie-uppies in the back yard to which he is currently confined.
“Stay home and stay safe my people! At least I have my ball,” he wrote in his latest post on Instagram 12 hours ago.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind