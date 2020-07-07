Christian Pulisic Continues Hot Streak, Breaks Record

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic might be the best overall player since the restart of the Premier League. It’s either him or Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes.
He once again either scored, assisted or won a penalty that was converted into a score as Chelsea won at Crystal Palace today 3-2. Eden Hazard who? Yes, the 21-year-old American is providing productivity and efficiency on the wing as he’s now scored six away goals in league play this season.
That is the most all time by any American in a single Premier League season.
With 4 games remaining in his first Premier League season, @cpulisic_10 has already doubled his best-ever league scoring record ? pic.twitter.com/Jms3z9MfnG
— B/R Football (@brfootball) July 7, 2020
In 21 appearances this season (five starts), Pulisic has been directly involved in 10 goals (eight goals, two assists). Chelsea have won every game in which “Captain America” or the “Pennsylvanian Messi” has scored.
The most expensive American player in history is certainly living up to his price tag, and more. He’s now the Premier League’s leading goal scorer U21 this season.
Check out this statistical comparison to Hazard.
Christian Pulisic's first season at Chelsea vs Eden Hazard's:
Pulisic 2019-20
8 PL goals, 178 mins per goal
143 mins per goal or assist
3.1 successful dribbles per 90
Hazard 2012-13
9 PL goals, 293 mins per goal
132 mins per goal or assist
2.1 successful dribbles per 90
— Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) July 7, 2020
After the match, one that saw Chelsea debut their new road jerseys for next season, manager Frank Lampard hailed the play of his wings, especially Pulisic, and Willian, who have been a really dynamic duo since the restart.
“I knew the talent that Christian has,” Lampard said. “It’s a physical league and he has come in and been great for us. The quality for us and the end product is great.”
The win, plus Leicester City managing to only split the points with Arsenal, moved Chelsea up from fourth to third.
