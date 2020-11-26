Chelsea FC Team News vs Tottenham Hotspur: Pulisic, Havertz

Chelsea FC host Tottenham Hotspur this weekend in a top of the table London derby clash. That just says it all right there; no additional hype needed for this one. Spurs enter Sunday ahead of Liverpool on tie-breaker, as both have accumulated 20 pts.
Chelsea is right there behind them, sitting in 3rd place with 18 points. Let’s take a look at the Blues team news ahead of this massive showdown.
Chelsea FC vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs
Kickoff: 5:30pm BST/11:30am EST Sunday Nov 29
Team News: Chelsea Tottenham
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Tottenham
TV: NBCSN
Odds: Chelsea (+106), Tottenham (+245), Draw (+245)
PL Form Guide: Chelsea WWWDD Tottenham WWWWD
They will indeed have left-sided attacking player Christian Pulisic back available, after he missed the last four weeks due to his second hamstring injury of the season. Hopefully, the American can truly begin his season in earnest now.
Forward Kai Havertz is back to full match fitmess after having previously tested positive for COVID-19, and thus having to train in isolation for a substantial amount of time.
Meanwhile Billy Gilmour is working closer towards being match fit, but this match will come too soon for the Scotsman to feature.
Overall, this means that Chelsea now have all systems go, and frankly that could be scary for the rest of the league.
Prediction Chelsea 2, Tottenham Hotspur 1
The hosts will come into this match with an extra two days of rest, as they won their Champions League clash on Tuesday while Tottenham are in Europa League action later today. Hence we’re going with the home field and additional prep/recovery time advantage in this one.
