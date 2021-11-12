Happy international break Chelsea FC supporters! The Blues are off for the next nine days, with the next game coming up at Leicester City on November 20. However, we still have lots of news items to cover, so let’s dive right in.
In case you missed it, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has made it clear that he doesn’t want the United States Men’s National Team to force Christian Pulisic into too much too fast. Pulisic returned to action with Chelsea this past week after having missed three months of action due to a positive covid-19 test, and later an ankle injury.
“The answer is if you look at the minutes like you said, the question is maybe answered. I hope that they don’t overuse him and are responsible enough,” Tuchel said.
“Christian still feels some pain. It is a matter of pain management. It’s not a matter of a re-injury or being still injured. It’s just still painful. He has tried hard. He wants desperately to come back. We needed him back. It was a good start for him in Malmo. Today he had 10 minutes [against Burnley]. We are a bit worried.
“Hopefully everybody, including himself, is responsible and doesn’t get carried away by emotions and by helping his country to win a super important match. Hopefully it all goes well and the minutes will elevate him and he will come back stronger.”
USA Head Coach Gregg Berhalter has officially said that Pulisic will not start Friday’s crunch clash World Cup qualifier against arch-rivals Mexico.
(For the USMNT-MEX team news go here, for the USA starting XI prediction go here)
Moving on, we now shift from the most expensive American ever to the most expensive German ever, with both players residing within Chelsea’s attacking third. Kai Havertz won’t be suiting up for Germany’s two matches this international period.
The forward has a bruised thigh, according to Bild, but it remains to be seen what his status could be the next weekend after the international break.
He’s got to be considered a doubt at least, right now. He was also suspended for Germany’s Thursday night match anyway, due to his having collected two yellow cards during the World Cup qualifying campaign.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind