Chelsea FC Team News vs Sevilla (UCL): Pulisic, Havertz, Chilwell

Chelsea FC travels to Sevilla tomorrow night in a Champions League group stage match that features two sides which have already taken care of business. The two sides occupy the first and second slots in the grouping, with 10 points apiece, and they’re already secured to go through to the knockout round.
Of course, there is still the matter of winning the group, and it might come down to who wants it more. Chelsea are in a much more advantageous position though as they’re +5 on goal differential over Sevilla.
Sevilla vs Chelsea FC Champions League Group E FYIs
Kickoff: Wed Dec 2, 8pm BST, Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
Chelsea starting XI prediction: go to this link
TV: BT Sport 3 (UK)
Streaming in USA: CBS All Access, TUDNxtra (in Spanish) and fuboTV (in Spanish)
Odds: Chelsea win 13/8, Draw 5/2, Sevilla 15/8 win
Chelsea Team News
High priced left back Ben Chilwell appeared to have rolled his ankle in the dull goalless draw with Tottenham on the weekend, but he says he’s totally fine.
“I was desperate to carry on and thankfully I ran it off,” the former Leciester City man said, via Goal.
“It’s fine now so I’m just looking forward to recovering and hopefully playing again in midweek.”
Elsewhere Kai Havertz (COVID-19) and Christian Pulisic (hamstring) returned at the weekend to get some bench minutes, and now it looks like they will both be in line to start here.
Prediction: Chelsea 2, Sevilla 1
In the reverse fixture, we saw a tedious, yawn-inducing scoreless draw. That most likely won’t happen again.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind