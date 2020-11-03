Christian Pulisic to Miss UCL Clash with Minor Hamstring Injury

Christian Pulisic got hurt in the warm-up on Saturday, before Chelsea’s 3-0 win at Burnely, and manager Frank Lampard maintains that the setback is very minor. A scan was done, and we all learned the extent of the damage done to the 22-year-old’s hamstring.
He’ll miss tomorrow night’s Champions League clash at Rennes, and possibly more of course.
Chelsea FC vs Rennes UEFA Champions League Group Stage FYIs
Kickoff: Wed Nov 4, 8pm, Stamford Bridge
Lampard provided the following update via his Zoom call with the media today:
“Christian had a scan yesterday, which showed a very minor injury to his hamstring.”
“It’s very minor, which is good, and he’s already back outside. He won’t be fit for tomorrow’s game but we will see after that.”
“It’s a relief for the injury to be on the small side, of course, and it felt that way to Christian. He made the right decision to pull out against Burnley. We are pleased it’s not a serious injury and we hope to have him back very soon, because he’s an important player for us.”
“Muscle injuries are things you have to be careful with and some players who play on the edge and have speed could be more susceptible to them. We are looking at ways to manage Christian, we are all working in the same direction on that front.”
“We all know the talent he has and he’s a very important player for us.”
