Christian Pulisic Nets First Chelsea Goal Since Opening Day

It has been a long time coming, but Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is now indeed back! In a 3-0 rout that saw Chelsea go six points top of the table, the American bagged his first goal since opening day. In his second straight substitute appearance, after missing the last nine games due to an ankle injury and a positive covid test, he secured a scoring strike in the 71′.
Here’s an interesting stat pertaining to that:
Christian Pulisic gets his fourth Premier League goal as a sub, tying the record for a U.S. international.
4 ?? Christian Pulisic
4 ?? Clint Dempsey
4 ?? Brian McBride
— Paul Carr (@PaulCarr) November 20, 2021
He also scored while on international duty with the United States last week, meaning he’s probably starting to find form again. Watch as Hakim Ziyech provides a beautiful set-up, carving through the Foxes defense, with the Hershey, Pennsylvania native then slotting it home clinically.
It’s a very aesthetically pleasing to watch nutmeg on Kasper Schmeichel.
Maybe this will be the start of something special now for Pulisic? We all know that when he plays, he truly brings it. It’s just that he’s too often injured and unavailable.
