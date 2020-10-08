Chelsea News and Notes: Pulisic, Giroud, Zouma, Kovacic

Fresh off a 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace this past weekend, Chelsea are off until Oct 17 when they host Southampton FC. Let’s take look at some of the individual players making headlines all over the world on this Wednesday-Thursday of international break.
In case you missed it, and judging by the page views numbers, you did, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga says he feels confident that he’ll somehow turn his Chelsea career around and win back his place.
Elsewhere, central defender Kurt Zouma in goal? Yes! Check it out as the Frenchman goes against Christian Pulisic in training. He did get a save, but apparently that didn’t make the final cut of the video. The American referenced the save in the current story on his Instagram page.
Also, with Pulisic finally making his first appearance of the season on Saturday, albeit just a sub on at the 84′, look at the reply to this tweet that we included.
*Post video of Pulisic breathing*
Me : pic.twitter.com/3npUcXFvZP
— Danny Vista (@DannyVista_) October 7, 2020
We feel the same; my god that is funny.
Next we move on to some honors, as the team’s 2019/20 player of the year award was handed out today, and it went to midfielder Mateo Kovacic. Go here for the video and highlight reel. And finally, Olivier Giroud, centre forward supreme, has hit the century club now with France.
Tonight saw the 33-year-old make his 100th appearance for his national side, and he met the moment by bagging a brace against the Ukraine.
Olivier Giroud is now France's second top scorer in their history.
Just nine behind Thierry Henry ? pic.twitter.com/L8MjsC1VL6
— B/R Football (@brfootball) October 7, 2020
A top trending term on social media tonight, he moved past Michel Platini for second place on France’s all-time leading scorer list. It’s now only Thierry Henry above him.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind