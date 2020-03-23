Christian Pulisic Helping Fight Hunger Amid Pandemic

Chelsea and United States Men’s National Team team star Christian Pulisic is doing his best to help the Americans who are most in need right now. Pulisic is teaming up with fellow national teammates Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams to help Americans struggling with food supply amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Hunger is a real problem for many Americans even in times good, so the current COVID19 pandemic has truly created a crisis situation. Pulisic posted the following on Twitter below:
Myself, @tyler_adams14 , and @WMckennie are teaming up to help @FeedingAmerica . Let’s stick together, Let’s win ?? Donation Link: https://t.co/LOPQtqB3eR pic.twitter.com/5HYgkGWHkV
— Christian Pulisic (@cpulisic_10) March 21, 2020
Here’s what Pulisic said in the video message above:
“I know it’s been some crazy tmes out there. I hope you guys are all able to stay safe,” he said in a video posted to Twitter. “It’s a really important time that we all need to come together and help those that are most in need.
“Before the coronavirus there were already 37 million Americans with food insecurity and obviously with this virus going around that’s just going to grow substantially.
“It’s a really important time and I would just like to announce that I’ve donated to Feeding America, who already support over 60,000 food banks all over the country and do such an amazing job for so many people.”
To donate go to this link
Pulisic’s club teammate, Callum Hudson-Odoi, was the first Premier League player to test positive for coronavirus. The entire team has been in quarantine since. Pulisic has been working on his skills in the yard to help pass the time.
Also, Chelsea has made their stadium’s hotel available for those need during this crisis.
