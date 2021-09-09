Christian Pulisic Exits World Cup Qualifier Early Due to Injury

It’s a sight we have seen far too often- Christian Pulisic exiting a match early due to his having suffered yet another injury. The Chelsea winger was forced out of the second half of the USA’s 4-1 World Cup qualifier victory at Honduras, in the 62′, due to an apparent leg injury.
You have to give the 22-year-old Hershey, Pennsylvania native a lot of credit, he tried to press on and play, even with a noticeable limp, for about five minutes and until it became just an impossible task.
Christian Pulisic is forced off for the USMNT due to injury ? pic.twitter.com/1hYHS5WS7C
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 9, 2021
He was replaced by Cristian Roldan with the U.S. tied 1-1 at the time in San Pedro Sula at the time. The Stars and Stripes went to halftime down 1-0 and without a single shot on goal. They then rallied to totally dominate the second half, getting three goals after the 75′.
Their scoring came via:
- Antonee Robinson (48′)
- Ricardo Pepi (75′)
- Brenden Aaronson (86′)
- Sebastian Lletget (90’+3′)
As for Pulisic, he played all 90 minutes on Sunday in the 1-1 home draw to Canada, despite this being his first action since recovering from Covid-19. In hindsight this seems like a poor decision, and he probably should have just eased back into it instead.
We’ll update this post later when the official word on his status comes out. For now, you have to consider him a doubt for Chelsea’s Premier League fixture against Aston Villa this weekend.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Comments
a shame with the injuiry.