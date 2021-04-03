Pulisic Ends Scoring Slump, But Chelsea Get Routed by West Brom

It started well for Chelsea against West Bromwich Albion today, but it ended in absolute disaster. Christian Pulisic, who hasn’t been handed starting assignments in the Premier League under Thomas Tuchel, scored his second goal in that competition this season.
Pulisic made the most of first team nod, rebounding and following up on a Marcos Alonso set piece offering that had hit the post. It marked the first league goal for Pulisic since December, as well as the opening of his account in the Tuchel era.
On a brighter note, looks at our guy working hard to get to the loose ball first. Positive signs for Pulisic, first goal in 4 months!
pic.twitter.com/6RSjpDfvAA
— Maximiliano Bretos (@MaxBretosSports) April 3, 2021
For Pulisic, individually, this was a great day, as it verifies the progress he’s making after the man of the match performance, last time out, in the FA Cup.
He also had a phenomenal internationals with the USA, conveying just how much he’s truly coming back into form right now. He’s making a strong case to be a first team regular again. Or perhaps not as Pulisic missed the second half, due to what Tuchel said was another hamstring problem.
Yes, here we go again, perhaps.
Unreal.
Shifting the focus to the team level perspective, this was abysmal all around for the west London side on Saturday. Pulisic put them up 1-0, in the 27′, but that was the high point of the match.
Thiago Silva got sent off two minutes later, and with the Blues down to 10 men, the wheels would quickly come off.
West Brom would net twice in the first half stoppage time, overturning Chelsea’s lead.
The Blues would eventually ship five goals out, and the rout was on. Tuchel’s first loss as Blues boss was a really ugly one, a 5-2 decision to a side that’s most likely going to be relegated next month. Mason Mount added a late score, long after the outcome was decided, to window dress the score.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind