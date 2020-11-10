Chelsea left Christian Pulisic, who is currently listed as “day-to-day” (hamstring injury) out of their squad that beat Sheffield United 4-1 on the weekend, but he should be fully fit after the international break.
The 22-year-old still joined the United States national team camp for the November internationals, but it is not likely he’ll see much action this week and/or next.
Ahead of the international friendly at Wales, USMNT Head Coach Gregg Berhalter praised the leadership displayed by Pulisic in meeting up with the squad.
“We’re looking for them to share the experiences with the guys,” Berhalter said in the weekend media opportunity.
“We want to give them the experience of being on the national team. The culture starts with the players and the culture lives with the players. We’re looking at this a long-term view. Some of these players in this camp we may not see for a while.”
Tyler Adams, another promising, rising star for the USA, sees Pulisic’s presence as display of commitment to the program and faith in the team.
