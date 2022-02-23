It’s up to one of you young, hip people who reads this website to explain to me what “hitting the griddy” or to “hit the griddy” is. Or even what “the griddy” is in the first place. What I do know is that Chelsea wing Christian Pulisic did just that to celebrate his goal in UEFA Champions League play today.
Pulisic gave the Blues their second scoring strike of the night, and they achieved a 2-0 win in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.
Take a look:
Christian Pulisic hits the griddy after giving Chelsea a 2-0 lead ? @brfootball
(via @CBSSportsGolazo)pic.twitter.com/8ZDCnhKzeO
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 22, 2022
This was the second UCL goal all-time for Pulisic, with the other also coming in the knockout round, against Real Madrid, last season. Maybe this is the start of something special now for the American. We’ll see. But a lot of the responses to his griddy, at least what we saw on Twitter, were pretty harsh.
No idea if they’re right or wrong.
Pulisic hit ’em with the griddy ? pic.twitter.com/JuexMPFFLg
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 22, 2022
Pulisic and Chelsea, the current holders of the Champions League title, will be back in action on Feb. 27, when they take on Liverpool in the EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium.
