Christian Pulisic ‘brought it’ vs City, Says Frank Lampard

Christian Pulisic totally carved up Manchester City last night, and that was to be expected; at least to Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.
Captain America scored his side’s first goal in the 2-1 home victory, and easily could have had two more, with one chance being denied in absolutely stunning fashion. City defender Kyle Walker, who can deputize as an emergency goalkeeper, made an incredible “save” with this goalline clearance.
Save of the season by Kyle Walker ?? #CHEMCI
— SJ (@CosmoKramerr_) June 25, 2020
Stunning, just unbelievable. You can see why Kyle Walker was a top trending term on Twitter yesterday. If you haven’t seen Pulisic’s goal, then you need to check out the clip below.
The 21-year-old now has a goal in each game of Project Restart, and a new single season career high.
Christian Pulisic charges half length of field, 6 touches, 6 seconds, one stutter-step, to score the go-ahead goal against Manchester City which might hand Liverpool the title. A young American player winning the title for an American owned club ??? pic.twitter.com/XIft0r0vhI
— roger bennett (@rogbennett) June 25, 2020
Pulisic is making himself move closer to the undroppable category on the Chelsea team sheet. Lampard says he has lots of talent, but can still get even better, provided he puts in the work.
“Christian came in last summer. Lot of talk about it. He didn’t really get a break when he got in the team. He was playing really well and gets a really tough injury,” Lampard said on a Zoom media conference after the match that ended City’s two season reign as league champs.
“I wanted to protect him a bit against Villa, see that he could make an impact. He did that. I always planned to start him against Man City because I know what he can bring in these sort of games and he brought it. He did really well.”
“He needs to keep working, he’s a young player but he’s got so much talent and he can get better and better.”
Up next for Pulisic, Lampard and company is a trip to Leciester City for a FA Cup quarterfinal clash on Sunday.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind