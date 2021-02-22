Christian Pulisic Fit for Atletico Clash, Linked with Bayern Munich Move

Christian Pulisic has been declared match fit, having overcome a calf issue, according to Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. He’ll be in the squad for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg against Atletico Madrid tomorrow and available for selection.
However, his club future is now in doubt given his current lack of playing time and transfer rumors linking him with a move to Bayern Munich. The 22-year-old American wing player is said to be keen on returning to Germany.
Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid UCL Round of 16 Leg 1/2 FYIs
Kickoff: Tues Feb 23, 8pm, National Arena, Bucharest
Series History: Chelsea wins 2, Draws 3, Atletico Madrid wins 2
Key Stat: Both sides have scored exactly 11 goals in the totality of this series
“Very happy that both of them are in the group,” Tuchel said of Pulisic and fellow forward Kai Havertz, who overcame an unspecified knock.
“They trained with us, no complaints, and they travel with us.”
Regarding the transfer reports, while these seem to be popping up now that the new Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel doesn’t seem to have Pulisic in his first team plans.
Late last week he said he wanted to keep the USMNT attacking midfielder around, but at the same time, he also left the door open for a potential exit this summer transfer window.
“Yes, today, clearly yes, but it is not only my point of view,” Tuchel responded, when asked about Pulisic’s future with the club.
“We have to see. For me, clearly yes because Chelsea bought Christian for a reason, for his quality and his potential so it’s our job to bring out the best in him. He proved in many weeks that he has the level to be a Chelsea regular player, to have a big impact at this club and it’s a challenge now to maintain the level and to keep improving.”
